Wall collapses due to torrential rains in UP’s Bijnor, girl dies after being buried under debris

Lucknow: It is raining continuously in all the districts of Uttar Pradesh. Due to the rain, there has been waterlogging in many places. And there has been a big accident in Bijnor. Due to the rain, the raw wall of the house collapsed. A girl was buried under the debris of the wall, in which she died. There is chaos in the family due to the death of the girl.

wall collapses in bijnor

In fact, it is raining heavily in Bijnor on Friday. Due to the rain, the wall of the house collapsed in Nizamatpura Ganj. In which a girl died. According to the information received from the sources, Madiha alias Madina, a 20-year-old girl of Wahajuddin, a resident of Nizamatpura Ganj, died. This accident happened at around 6 in the morning. Where Madina was lying on the cot under the wall after offering Namaz in her house. Then suddenly the raw wall fell on him. In which he died by being buried.

Wall fell at these places in UP

Apart from this, it is raining heavily in Moradabad since this morning. Due to the rain, the wall of a dilapidated house collapsed here. However, it is a matter of relief that no one has been injured in this accident. Apart from this, a similar incident has also happened in Lakhimpur Kheri. Where a house collapsed in the grip of Sharda river erosion. Whose video is also going viral on social media very fast. Apart from this, roads have sunk in many places due to rain in Lucknow. Roads in Rampur, Ghaziabad have also sunk due to rain. Several feet of water was filled in many places. Boats have been seen moving on the roads.

