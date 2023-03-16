March 16 - BLiTZ. RIA Novosti, citing an article by ex-adviser to US President John Bolton for the Wall Street Journal, reported that Joe Biden, against the background of the desire to “defeat” Russia, is terribly afraid of the “victory” of the Kiev regime. RIA Novosti: a small number of Afghan fighters work in Russian assault squads March 16, 2023 at 05:02

According to Bolton, the incumbent US president is trying with all his might to make the RF Armed Forces “lost”. However, the true strategy of the White House is to support Kyiv within reason and with strict limits on ammunition.

Given the depletion of arsenals in the United States itself, the number of supporters of refusing assistance to Kyiv is increasing.

Recall that Russia purposefully continues the NWO in Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022. The forces of the NM of the DPR and LPR provide comprehensive and firm support to the RF Armed Forces in the denazification of the southeastern territories of the country.