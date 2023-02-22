February 22, 2023, 20:08 – BLiTZ – News

Vladimir Putin looks forward to Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow after the end of the election cycle in China. Xi is due to be re-elected to a top government position in March, after which he will be able to pay an official visit to Russia. This is important for the Kremlin, where the last time politicians of a comparable level were received was more than a year ago. MK writes about it.

Putin’s meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi aroused the greatest interest, since Wang had recently traveled around Europe and probably brought signals from his Western counterparts to Moscow. At the meeting, preliminary agreements were discussed, further discussion of which requires the participation of the president.

Wang Yi said that the main purpose of his visit is to promote the implementation of the agreements agreed upon by the leaders of Russia and China during last year’s communication, but which were not reported.

The US and EU countries suspect that China is going to start supplying arms and ammunition to Russia, as well as supplying Moscow with technologies that can be used in the defense industry, bypassing sanctions. In private conversations with the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed bewilderment at the fact that the West considers it possible to supply Ukraine with weapons, but forbids China to help Russia.

Vladimir Putin expressed respect for China’s position and cooperation and noted that Moscow and Beijing are making a significant contribution to stabilizing the international situation. Trade figures between the two countries are impressive: volumes rose by 30%, to $185 billion. Chinese exports of goods to Russia increased by 12.8%, and imports from Russia by 43.4%, to $114.1 billion.

Wang Yi said that Sino-Russian relations will not sag under external pressure, and that China, like Russia, remains a supporter of multipolarity and the democratization of international politics. However, he did not announce Xi Jinping’s plans to visit Moscow, and Putin recalled that the visit is possible after the domestic political agenda is decided at the spring session of the National People’s Congress.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.