Wang Yi praised the readiness of the Russian Federation to resolve the conflict in Ukraine peacefully

Beijing highly appreciates Russia’s willingness to resolve the conflict in Ukraine through negotiations. This was stated on February 22 by Wang Yi, a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, at a meeting with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, the press service of the Chinese Foreign Ministry reports.

“Wang Yi expressed his gratitude to the Russian side for confirming its readiness to resolve this issue through dialogue and negotiations. China, as always, will adhere to an objective and fair position and play a constructive role in the political settlement of the crisis,” the statement said. statement foreign policy department.

In addition, Wang Yi noted that despite the difficult international situation, relations between Russia and China are stable.

“Sino-Russian <...> the partnership is never aimed at a third party and is not subject to interference, not to mention coercion from the outside,” the press service quoted Wang Yi as saying.

It is also noted that China is ready to continue to work together with Russia to protect the legitimate interests of the two countries and promote “world peace.”

Wang Yi arrived in Moscow on February 21 to, among other things, present the Chinese plan for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. Before meeting with Putin, he held talks with Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev.

Patrushev pointed out that Russia and China stand for a just world order and welcome the growth in the number of states choosing the path of sovereign development.

Wang Yi also held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who stressed that Moscow and Beijing demonstrate solidarity and readiness to defend each other’s interests.

In turn, the sinologist Alexander Gabuev, in a conversation with Izvestia, explained that it is beneficial for the Chinese to emphasize that they are for peace in order not to be so scolded by Europeans and to drive a wedge between Europeans and Americans.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.