Wang Yi said China and Russia remain committed to a multipolar world

China and Russia, despite the volatility of the international situation, are moving in line with the formation of a multipolar world. Wang Yi, head of the office of the commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on foreign affairs, said this on Wednesday, February 22, during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

“Despite the volatility of the international situation, China and Russia always maintain strategic determination, firmly and confidently move towards the formation of a multipolar world, and remain committed to multipolarity,” Wang Yi said.

Wang Yi also said that relations between the two countries maintain a high momentum of development thanks to the efforts of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. R.T.

In turn, Lavrov said that Moscow and Beijing demonstrate solidarity and readiness to defend each other’s interests, according to the website. aif.ru.

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that relations between Russia and China are developing steadily and dynamically, and, despite the high turbulence on the world stage, the parties demonstrate solidarity and readiness to defend each other’s interests based on respect for international law and the leading role of the UN.

China’s top diplomat arrived in Moscow on February 21 to, in particular, present the Chinese plan for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

At the same time, he met with the Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev. After the meeting, Wang Yi pointed to the strength of Sino-Russian relations, calling them solid as a rock. He also stressed that China and Russia, as members of the UN Security Council, are responsible for world peace.

Patrushev, in turn, noted that the deepening of Russian-Chinese coordination in the international arena is of particular importance. He also pointed out that Russia and China stand for a just world order and welcome the growth in the number of states choosing the path of sovereign development.

Earlier, in early February, Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, following a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, said that China intends to continue developing bilateral relations with Russia to achieve common regional and international goals.

Prior to that, on December 30, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held video conference talks, during which the Russian head of state called the current relations between Russia and China the best in history.

The President noted that Russia and China adequately withstand all tests and are a model for powers in the 21st century.