Wanindu Hasaranga equals 33-year-old record, takes 5 wickets in World Cup qualifiers

Vanindu Hasaranga Has created history on Saturday. This Sri Lankan spinner has become the second bowler in ODI history to take three consecutive five-wicket hauls. Hasranga has equaled the 33-year-old record of Pakistan’s fast bowler Waqar Younis. Hasaranga against Ireland icc world cup 2023 Achieved this feat in the qualifying match. Sri Lanka entered the Super Six stage of the Cricket World Cup qualifying tournament with a convincing 133-run win over Ireland on Sunday.

Dimuth Karunaratne scored a century

In the match against Ireland, Sri Lankan opener Dimuth Karunaratne scored 103 runs and Sadeera Samarawickrama scored 82 runs. Sri Lanka scored a mammoth score of 325 runs in 49.5 overs after being invited to bat first in Bulawayo on the basis of their brilliant innings. In Ireland’s bowling, Mark Adair claimed 4-46 and Barry McCarthy claimed 3-56.

Josh Little of Ireland looted 78 runs in 8 overs

But Ireland’s fast bowler Josh Little gave 78 runs in eight overs and he did not get any success. Karunaratne and Samarawickrama shared a 168-run partnership for the third wicket after McCarthy was lbw to Kusal Mendis on the very first ball. Charith Asalanka (38 runs) and Dhananjaya de Silva (42 not out) also made good contributions as Ireland tried to limit the damage in the dying overs.

Wanindu Hasaranga took 5 wickets

Ireland needed a win to keep their qualification hopes alive, but they lost veteran opener Paul Stirling for six and the ball soon collapsed. With the dismissal of captain Andy Balbirnie, Ireland’s score became 57-3 and Lorcan Tucker was bowled for zero in the next over. Earlier, Wanindu Hasaranga dismissed Harry Tector for 33 runs.

Centenary Curtis Campher scored 39 runs

Curtis Campher, who scored a century in a shock defeat against Scotland, retaliated briefly in his innings of 39, but once he was caught by the wicket-keeper, Ireland were almost doomed. Hasaranga bowled brilliantly with 5-79, on the basis of which Sri Lanka won. The Sri Lankan leg-spinner has taken 16 wickets in three qualifiers so far in Zimbabwe.