Want to compete with Surya and Kohli when I return to cricket: AB de Villiers

New Delhi, 04 July (His). South African wicket-keeper batsman AB de Villiers, who made his international debut in the year 2004, is one of the best players in the world. ABD was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. Overall, he has scored 5162 runs in 184 matches in IPL at an average of 39.71.

The 39-year-old was RCB’s top run-getter for three seasons and was consistently among the top three run-getters for the team since joining in 2011. ABD announced his retirement from international cricket in 2018 while he retired from IPL in the year 2021.

In a recent interview with Geo Cinema, ABD was asked if he ever sits down and thinks how many years he has left. To which he replied that there is a possibility that he may still play but even if he plays, he wants to compete with players like Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli.

He said, “Definitely. I could still play. But now is not the same, it’s always about being the best. If I come back, I want to be the best and I want to compete with Surya and Kohli and I just felt that I could not play international cricket for the last four years of my career. I definitely didn’t play enough cricket at the end of my career.

“I can never play two or three months out of the year because I want to be the best in the world, and you can’t do that if you play three months out of the year. No chance at all. Yes, you can practice for nine months. Nothing compares to being out mid-practice and competing. The last few years were difficult in that regard as well. I can still play my great innings in many leagues, but I don’t want to do that. I want to be the best.

De Villiers has played 114 Tests for South Africa and scored 8765 runs with a top score of 278. During this, he has scored 22 centuries and 46 half-centuries. At the same time, he has scored 9577 runs in 228 ODIs with a best score of 176, during which he has scored 25 centuries and 53 half-centuries. Apart from this, he has represented his country in 78 T20 matches and has scored 1672 runs with 10 half-centuries.