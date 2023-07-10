Wanted accused in Delhi riots murder case of head constable arrested from Manipur

New Delhi, 10 July (Hindustan Times). Delhi Police’s Crime Branch’s Western Range-2 team has arrested one lakh wanted crook Mohd. Khalid is arrested. This accused was involved in the riots in North-East Delhi. About three years ago, in 2020, a case was registered at Dayalpur police station, in which Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal was murdered. A reward of one lakh rupees was declared on its arrest. Many people were killed in the riots, hundreds were injured and there was heavy damage to government and private properties. More than 750 cases were registered in this regard in various police stations of North-East Delhi.

According to the police, Inspector Gurmeet Singh of Crime Branch had received a secret information that the wanted accused Mohd. Khalid is hiding in Manipur’s Imphal near the Indo-Myanmar border. After verifying the information, the police team continuously monitored through technical surveillance and traced the actual location of the accused. Then the team took action and arrested the accused from Imphal.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that in the year 2020, he was his elder brother Mohd. Along with Ayaz and other colleagues, he participated in the anti-CAA/NRC protest in Chand Bagh, Delhi. A secret meeting was held at his house, in which it was decided to collect sticks, iron rods etc. and block the roads. After that the crowd started rioting by closing the roads. During the riots, a huge crowd gathered at the Chand Bagh protest site and attempted to block the Main Wazirabad Road.

When the police team tried to stop them, the accused Khalid, his brother Mohd. Ayaz and other rioters started pelting stones and attacked the police party. This led to the death of Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal and several other policemen were seriously injured. The accused was absconding for the last three years.