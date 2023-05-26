‘Wanted to go to Japan, reached China, didn’t you understand..’ SpiceJet landed in Banaras saying Patna, passengers created ruckus

SpiceJet Flights: spicejet The flight coming to Patna got diverted once again. It is being told that SpiceJet flight SG 471 Banaras diverted from Delhi to Patna on Thursday evening. When it did not reach Patna till late night, the passengers going to Delhi got agitated and created ruckus in the airport terminal. Angry air passenger Dr. Anshika Gupta said that my husband is admitted in Delhi Medanta, for whom I was going to Delhi. The flight time was 4:30 pm but the airlines messaged that the flight would be delayed by four hours at 8:30 pm. So he reached Patna airport two hours ago at 6:30 pm. But the plane did not reach Patna even till 10 pm and at 10:15 it was told that flight SG 471 had diverted to Banaras.

The airline told that 149 passengers coming from Delhi to Patna have been landed there. She will not be able to come to Patna at night and will reach Patna in the morning itself and will fly back to Delhi from here. After getting this information, the passengers became extremely agitated. Those who had to go to Delhi for urgent work were the ones who were most worried. About 150 passengers were going to Delhi by plane and most of them were present in the terminal till late night. Passengers said that the weather is clear. Still why did the airline divert the plane. Even the employees of the company present there were not able to answer the questions of the passengers.

A female passenger traveling in SG 471 flight told that she had come to Saharsa to attend a wedding. The flight was at 4 in the evening, so she left home early in the morning. Then, in flight 8.15, the message of Jaane came. Now at ten o’clock in the night it is known that the flight is not going. Where will I be at such a night? The employees of the airline are also not responding properly. There is a big problem.

