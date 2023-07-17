war of words between jdu and bjp intensifies neeraj kumar furious over samrat chaudhary statement asj | War of words between JDU and BJP intensifies, Neeraj Kumar furious over Samrat Chaudhary’s statement, said

Before this, politics is going on in Bihar regarding the meeting of opposition parties to be held in Bengaluru. A meeting is going to be held in Bengaluru regarding the unity of the opposition parties. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and Lalan Singh have also reached Bengaluru to attend this meeting. Meanwhile, BJP state president Samrat Chaudhary said that Nitish Kumar is no longer a factor in the politics of Bihar, he needs a guarantor. BJP has launched an all-out attack on opposition unity, it has been said on behalf of the party that Nitish Kumar has now become irrelevant in the politics of Bihar. So he is looking for a place in the politics of the country. He said that Nitish Kumar is no longer a factor in the politics of Bihar. As far as the question of Lalu Prasad Yadav is concerned, we will fight with Lalu Prasad Yadav. The fight will be of 70 and 30. Nitish Kumar is now looking for a place in the politics of the country. That’s why he is carrying a guarantor in the form of Lalu Yadav. No one is going to accept Nitish Kumar.