Warning of heat wave in 30 districts of Bihar, know from the constellations, what will be the benefit of the farmer due to Saturn’s retrograde?

Bihar Weather Update heat Warning of severe heat and heat wave in 30 districts of the state, know according to the constellations, what will be the benefit of the farmer due to Saturn’s retrograde There is an outbreak of severe heat in 30 districts of Bihar. However, due to the onset of Southwest Monsoon from June 12, some districts of North East and North Central Bihar are also receiving rains. But there is an outbreak of severe heat in all the remaining districts. According to the Meteorological Department, there will be severe heat in most of the districts of South Bihar on June 17 and Sunday, June 18. Whereas in some districts of North Bihar, there will be severe heat and heat. Here, Pandit Sanjit Mishra claims that from the night of June 18, the people of Bihar will start getting relief from the heat. He says that the weather will change in Bihar due to Saturn’s retrograde. Along with getting relief from the heat, a smile will also appear on the faces of the farmers.

Meteorological Department warned of heat wave in these districts

The Meteorological Department has warned Arwal, Aurangabad, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Bhabua, Buxar, East Champaran, Patna, Nalanda, Nawada, Sheikhpura, Banka, Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Khagaria, Jamui, Jehanabad, Gaya, West Champaran, South-West region of Bihar. There will be severe heat in Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Darbhanga, Bhagalpur, Munger, Purnia and Katihar. There is also a possibility of heat wave here. Along with all the districts of the south-west part of Bihar, Patna, Gaya, Nalanda and Sheikhpura districts have been warned of humid heat during the day as well as at night.

Know from the constellations when it will rain

Pandit Sanjit Mishra has claimed that Saturn has an important place in astrology. After Saturn’s retrograde, there may be good rains in Bihar. This will bring a smile on the face of the farmers of Bihar. They say that Saturn has an important place in astrology and a special status has been given to Saturn. Shani Dev is also known as the bestower of Karma, the Magistrate of Kali Yuga. Among the Navagrahas, Saturn has got the status of a judge. Along with this, he is the lord of Capricorn and Aquarius. Along with this, Shani is also called the lord of Anuradha Nakshatra and Uttara Bhadrapada. According to astrological calculations, at this time Saturn is transiting in Aquarius. But Saturn is retrograde in Aquarius. Due to their retrograde, there will be an impact on the common life, along with this its effect will also be seen on the Indian climate. It is expected that there will be heavy rain and due to this we will get to see smile on the face of the farmers.