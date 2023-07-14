Warning of heavy rain in more than 10 districts of Bihar, 15 died due to lightning, Meteorological Department issued forecast

Monsoon condition has become normal in Bihar. During the next 24 hours, heavy rain is forecast in Patna, Katihar, Madhubani, West Champaran, Bhagalpur, Khagaria, Madhepura and Saharsa and extremely heavy rain in Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj and neighboring districts. IMD Patna has issued its forecast. According to this, after Saturday, the period of rain in South Bihar may increase further. However, there is a possibility of less rain in North Bihar for the next few days. There is also a possibility of thunderstorms in South and North Bihar for the next 24 hours.

According to the official information of IMD, the trough line is moving from North Bihar towards South Bihar. Apart from this, a cyclonic circulation has also formed over South Uttar Pradesh. Therefore, the possibilities of rain have increased in South Bihar. For the last few days, there was almost no rain in South Bihar.

More than 217 mm of rain so far in Bihar

Bihar has received more than 217 mm of rain so far in the monsoon season. However, still this figure of rain is 33% less than normal. Earlier on Friday, extremely heavy rains were recorded in Kishanganj, Araria and heavy rains in Supaul, Purnia, Araria and Madhepura.

it rained so much here

From Friday morning till 5 pm, 35 mm of rain was recorded in Patna, 14 in Purnia, 16 in Muzaffarpur, 23 in Chhapra, 41 in Sabour, 23 in Aurangabad, 31 in Khagaria, 36 in Banka and 57 mm in Jiradei and Pusa. has been done.

RAU Pusa Meteorological Department also issued forecast

Here, RAU Pusa Meteorological Department has issued the forecast. In this, there is a possibility of rain activity to continue for the next 24 hours. There will be a decrease in activation after a fixed period. On the other hand, there may be light rains in other districts of North Bihar and heavy rains in West Champaran.

Paddy fields came to life due to rain

Seeing the activeness of the rain, agricultural scientists have suggested that the farmers who have paddy straw ready, they can plant paddy by strengthening the bunds to collect rain water in low and medium land. .

The road could not withstand even seven hours of rain in Patna, Dhansi road including the wheels of the bus in Kankarbagh

15 people died in eight districts due to falling

Monsoon rains lashed the state on Friday, claiming 15 lives in eight districts. According to the Disaster Management Department, five people died in Rohtas, four in Arwal and one each in East Champaran, Nalanda, Kishanganj, Kaimur, Muzaffarpur and Banka. According to the department, the death of 15 people has been confirmed from the districts. According to the department, the process of giving the amount of ex-gratia grant to the families of those who died has been started by the district administration.

The Chief Minister expressed grief over the death due to lightning

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed deep condolences on the death due to lightning. He has directed to give ex-gratia grant of Rs 4 lakh each to the dependents of the deceased without delay. The Chief Minister said that in this hour of disaster, he is with the affected families.

