March 20 - BLiTZ. At the moment, the United States has allocated $ 33 billion in military assistance to Ukraine - that is how much money and weapons were sent to this country after Joe Biden came to power in 2020. This is reported by the Pentagon, its representative is quoted by the publication "MK". The EU Council will consider a proposal to allocate money to a fund that pays for the armament of Kyiv March 20, 2023 at 22:35

Blinken noted that Ukraine will receive another $350 million aid package for its army on March 20, which will include HARM missiles, ammunition, and river boats. The Russian side has repeatedly noted that the Americans are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Recall that Russia continues the special operation to demilitarize Ukraine, launched on February 24, 2022.