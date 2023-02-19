February 19, 2023, 20:48 – BLiTZ – News

The United States government appealed to the Kyiv regime with a call to take decisive steps within the line of military contact. Information about this is disseminated by the newspaper Politico.

The text of this publication says that the American side is frightened by the possibility of the victory of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in a number of areas and the suspension of the transfer of means of warfare from the powers of the West, which allow the Ukrainian army to hold positions.

“The Biden administration urgently demanded that the administration of President Vladimir Zelensky consolidate its achievements and, possibly, launch its own counterattack,” the journalists describe the state of affairs.

Recall that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation pointed to the fact that the government of the Kyiv regime is working on arranging a provocation, the task of which is to accuse the Russian side of carrying out attacks whose targets have a radiation hazard.

In the text of the publication distributed within the framework of the official Telegram channel of the military department, it is said that for the sake of this task, radioactive waste imported from European countries was transferred to Kyiv. It is they who will be used as part of provocative actions. Read more in the BLiTZ article.