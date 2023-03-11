Washington plans to tighten restrictions on chips for China

March 11 - BLiTZ. The administration of United States President Joe Biden is working on a plan that aims to tighten supplies to China of equipment used in the manufacture of semiconductors. Details, citing a personal source, are reported by the Western news agency Bloomberg.

According to journalists, manufacturers were warned about this measure. The new measures are expected to be officially announced in April. This initiative will prevent the industry of the Celestial Empire from making their own schemes.

The United States will increase the number of items of goods for the supply of which companies will have to obtain certain licenses.