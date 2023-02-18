February 18, 2023, 10:24 am – BLiTZ – News

Democratic Congressman Adam Smith of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee said the White House plans to supply military equipment to Kiev both during and after the completion of the Russian special operation in Ukraine. MK writes about it.

According to Smith, the special military operation will end in negotiations, but the US will still try to provoke the conflict further.

The congressman noted that Washington is increasingly coming to a consensus about the need to conclude an agreement after a year of fierce fighting, regardless of what the Ukrainians decide regarding Crimea. However, Smith stressed that the US Congress does not believe in the real possibility of capturing Crimea by military means.

“The real question is whether the US government can get security guarantees for Ukraine that would allow us and partner countries to continue to train and equip it,” Smith shared.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.