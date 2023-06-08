Waste water bottles boosting technical textile business in Surat

Surat / Ahmedabad, 8 June (Hindustan). We just throw away water bottles, but this waste bottle is giving a new height to Surat’s textile industry. Till now sarees and other clothes were made from synthetic yarn in Surat, but slowly now a new variety of clothes from recycled items are also making their mark in the world. Ever since the central government has focused on technical textiles and recyclables, the traders of Surat have also grabbed this new opportunity, the results of which are also coming to the fore.

In Surat, the business of making recycled yarn has started gaining momentum. A total of 4 companies including 3 in Surat and 1 in Rajkot are preparing yarn from waste water bottles. These four companies recycle about 780 crore bottles in a year and make 1.56 lakh tonnes of fiber (chips). These chips are bought by the yarn manufacturing company. The yarn company makes its recycled yarn.

Technical textiles are widely used in the fields of agriculture, scientific research, medicine, military, industry and sports. The use of technical textiles increases the productivity of agriculture, fisheries and horticulture. They are also important for better security of the army, paramilitary forces, police and other security forces. Apart from this, they are used in railways, ports and airplanes to make the traffic infrastructure strong and durable. There is a huge consumption of recycled yarn in the technical textile sector. There is a huge demand for them even in foreign countries. Shoes, tracksuits, jackets, sofa-curtains-vehicle covers, clothes used in hospitals, etc. are made from this yarn.

Vaju Vaghasia, chairman of Plexpo India and former national president of Laghu Udyog Bharti, said that the use of plastic bottles and other items is also beneficial for our environment. In Ahmedabad including Surat, Rajkot, many recyclers are making other things using plastic items. This reduces the use of plastic. Recently, the government has implemented Extended Producer Responsibility. It is not friendly to small entrepreneurs, the government should kick out the small recyclers.

government is promoting

Technical textiles is one of the fastest growing sectors and one of the major revenue generators in India. Technical textiles include medical textiles, agro textiles, protection textiles, geotextiles and materials for automotive applications. Technical textiles have a high consumption in the global market and are a major attraction for entrepreneurs. The global contribution in technical textiles is about 27%, while India’s contribution is only 11%. In order to increase production to meet global demand and strengthen entrepreneurship in the country, the Ministry of Textiles has launched several technical textile schemes during the 11th and 12th Five Year Plans. The estimated size of the Indian technical textiles market is $16 billion, which is about 6 percent of the $250 billion global technical textiles market. However, the penetration of technical textiles in the country is very low (only 5 to 10 per cent), while in developed countries this figure is around 30 to 70 per cent.