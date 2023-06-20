Watch: 117 runs in 54 balls, 13 sixes and 4 wickets! This under-19 cricketer rocked the MPL, video went viral

Arshin Kulkarni is an under-19 cricketer who Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) The eagles are representing the Nashik Titans. The astonishing feat achieved by the 18-year-old in his third match of the competition is remarkable in itself. Kulkarni scored a brilliant century for Eagle Nashik Titans and followed it up with a four-wicket haul to lead his team to a resounding victory over Puneri Bappa.

Defended 6 runs in the last over

With 6 runs to defend in the final over, Arshin Kulkarni was confident of his bowling. The youngster impressed everyone by taking two wickets and conceding just 4 runs as Eagle Nashik Titans won the match by one run. Kulkarni performed very impressively while batting. He hit 3 fours and 13 sixes to score 117 runs in only 54 balls.

took two wickets in the last over

Kulkarni made a solid partnership with Rahul Tripathi to take his team to a big score of 203 runs. Kulkarni continued to shine in bowling as well. He took four wickets for 21 runs. In this, he got two wickets in the last over. He started well with the crucial wicket of Yash Kshirsagar and successfully defended 6 runs in the last over.

13 sixes! Arshin Kulkarni was looking to the skies with this century. ,#MPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/u8BagV5tfW

— FanCode (@FanCode) June 20, 2023



Half century in 24 balls

With the bat, Kulkarni was not bothered by his team’s early wickets and scored 21 runs in the fifth over off left-arm spinner Shubham Kothari with the help of three sixes. It was only the start for the youngster, who brought up his fifty off 24 balls. Batting on 72, Kulkarni was dropped by Pawan Shah and proved costly, as he brought up his maiden century in 46 balls.