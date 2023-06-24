Watch: Cheteshwar Pujara’s pain spilled over being dropped on West Indies tour, video shared on social media

Just a day after being dropped from India’s Test squad for the upcoming tour of the West Indies Cheteshwar Pujara posted a video of his batting on Twitter with a brief message. Pujara’s exclusion sparked massive discussion among fans and experts, many of whom WTC Final Criticized the selectors for holding the veteran responsible for the failures of the Indian batsmen. Pujara’s performance in the match was not good.

Gavaskar came out in support of Pujara

In the post shared by Cheteshwar Pujara on social media, the right-handed batsman can be seen playing many shots at the crease. He only added two emojis to his Twitter post. There was an emoji of cricket in it, while the other was of love. Earlier, India’s great opener Sunil Gavaskar had lashed out at the selectors for leaving Pujara out of the team.

Gavaskar said a big thing

Talking to Sports Today, Gavaskar said why has he been dropped? Why has he been made a scapegoat for our batting failures? He has been a faithful servant of Indian cricket. A loyal and quiet servant. A loyal and quiet achiever. But because he does not have millions of followers on social media. In such a situation, who will make noise for them. So you remove it. This is beyond comprehension. What is the criteria to exclude him and keep those who fail?

pic.twitter.com/TubsOu3Fah

— Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) June 24, 2023



Can play cricket till the age of 40

Gavaskar said that I do not know why this happens, because nowadays the chairman of the selection committee does not even talk to the media. Gavaskar praised Pujara and said that he is playing with red ball in the country and abroad. Today people can play till the age of 39-40 and till the time you are scoring runs, you can play. I don’t think age should be a factor. Apart from Ajinkya Rahane, the batting was a complete failure. The selectors will have to be told why Pujara was made a weak player.