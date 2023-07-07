Watch: Fans put huge cut-out on MS Dhoni’s birthday, video of him bathing with milk goes viral

Former captain of Team India Mahendra Singh Dhoni Today he is celebrating his 42nd birthday. His fans around the world are celebrating his birthday in different ways. His fans in Andhra Pradesh put up a huge cut-out of him. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman turned 42 on Friday and wishes are pouring in from all quarters for the legendary Indian captain. India in ICC T20 World Cup 2007, ICC ODI world cup 2011 And Dhoni, who won the ICC Champions Trophy 2013, has a huge fan following.

Dhoni’s cutout was bathed with milk

In Andhra Pradesh, MS Dhoni’s fans have put up a 52-feet cutout of him in Hyderabad and a 77-feet one in Nandigama. Not only this, the fans have bathed the cutout of their favorite Dhoni with milk. A video of this is becoming increasingly viral on social media. During the recently concluded IPL season, fans thronged the stadium in large numbers to catch a glimpse of ‘Captain Cool’.

VIDEO: Dhoni’s innings, which made him a star overnight, fired ‘bullets’ as soon as he scored a century

Retired from international cricket in 2020

The 42-year-old wicket-keeper batsman announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020. Dhoni played 90 matches in Test cricket, scoring 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. He scored six centuries and 33 half-centuries with a best score of 224. He is the 14th highest scorer for India in Tests. However, Dhoni’s strongest format was ODI.

Dhoni’s great record in ODIs

Dhoni scored 10,773 runs in 350 ODIs at an average of 50.57. He scored 10 centuries and 73 fifties for India, in which his best score was 183*. He is India’s fifth highest run scorer in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar is on top with 18,426 runs. He is also the 11th most successful ODI batsman of all time. Coming down the order, he managed to score over 10,000 runs at an average of over 50, which makes his statistics even more astonishing.