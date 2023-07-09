Watch full story of MS Dhoni’s career in pinch to zoom video, going viral on social media

former indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni Another video related to is becoming very viral on social media. Dhoni is one of the most respected and favorite cricketers in the world. Under the leadership of Dhoni, India has won the ICC T20 World Cup 2007, ICC ODI World Cup 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy 2013. That’s why Dhoni is also considered as India’s most successful captain. Inspired by his journey, a fan has come up with a sketch describing the key events in Dhoni’s life. pinch-to-zoom Shared on social media.

Dhoni is a great finisher

MS Dhoni made his international debut in 2004 and made a mark for himself as a dangerous hitter of the ball. With time, he became a finisher who, with his calculated aggression and amazing strategy, used to win his team. Dhoni was the strongest in ODI format. In ODIs, he scored 10,773 runs in 350 matches at an average of 50.57.

Dhoni has scored more than 10,000 runs in ODIs

Dhoni scored 10 centuries and 73 fifties for India in ODIs, with his best score being 183 not out. The wicketkeeper-batsman is India’s fifth-highest run-scorer in ODIs (Sachin Tendulkar tops the list with 18,426 runs). He is also the 11th most successful ODI batsman of all time. The funniest thing is that he managed to score over 10,000 runs at an average of over 50 coming down the order, which makes his statistics even more amazing.

Dhoni will play another season of IPL

After his retirement from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni is now seen playing only in the Indian Premier League as a player. Dhoni plays for Chennai Super Kings in IPL and in the same year he won the title of the world’s biggest league for the fifth time. Meanwhile, speculation about Dhoni’s retirement also intensified, but he dismissed it after winning the trophy. If Dhoni stays fit then he can be seen in another IPL season.