Watch: Indian players were seen having a lot of fun in West Indies, the entire team including Virat Kohli played volleyball

Indian team Has to start the tour of West Indies from 12th July this month. Team India has to play two Test matches, three ODIs and five T20 Internationals on this tour. Before this series, all the star players of Team India have been seen having a lot of fun. team’s leading batsman Virat KohliThe entire team India including Ishaan Kishan, Sanju Samson has been seen playing volleyball on the beach. The video of Team India playing volleyball is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

West Indies players seen playing volleyball on the beach

Recently BCCI has shared a video from its official Instagram account. In this video, all the players of Team India including R Ashwin, Virat Kohli and Ishaan Kishan were seen playing volleyball on the beach. Before the starting series against the West Indies, all the stars of the Indian team have been seen having fun together. Millions of likes have been received so far on this video shared by BCCI. Fans are very fond of this video of Indian players. Former West Indies great batsman Brian Lara has also commented on this BCCI video. Lara has written Welcome on this video.

The Indian team recently played the final of the World Test Championship against Australia, in which Team India had to face a crushing defeat by 209 runs. Team India will start the 2023-25 ​​cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) through a Test match on the West Indies tour. At the same time, the West Indies team played the Test series against South Africa for the last time. The Test series between India and West Indies will start from July 12.

Indian team squad for West Indies

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Akshar Patel, Mohammad Siraj , Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

