Watch: Ishaan Kishan did a prank with Shubman Gill, Indian players were seen having fun before the West Indies Test series

After a break of about a month Indian Cricket Team Will be seen in action once again. India will take on West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series from Wednesday. The hosts will be eager to prove that they are still relevant in world cricket after their unexpected exit from the ODI World Cup qualifiers. At the same time, the Indian team is also surrounded by some challenges. Cheteshwar Pujara With KKR out, the youngsters in the Indian top order will get a chance to prove themselves.

Big challenge in front of Jaiswal

Young Yashasvi Jaiswal will have a big challenge against the bowling attack of experienced Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph and Jason Holder. A day before the match starting on Wednesday, the players of Team India had a lot of fun in the official photo session. Young Ishaan Kishan was seen joking around with Shubman Gill in the session. Can be seen having fun.

IND vs WI: Shubman Gill will not open in the first Test, captain Rohit Sharma gave hints

Shubman Gill will bat at number three

Before the match, Rohit Sharma while discussing the playing XI said that Yashasvi Jaiswal will be his opening partner with right and left hand combination and Shubman Gill will be sent to bat at number three. Rohit revealed that Gill has told coach Rahul Dravid several times that he likes to bat at number three and has done so many times in the home series.

All eyes will be on Jadeja and Ashwin

India’s new World Test Championship cycle will be a tougher task than the previous two editions. In the absence of injured Jasprit Bumrah, experienced Mohammed Shami has been rested for this series. In such a situation, Mohammad Siraj can lead the fast bowling attack. Shardul Thakur will have to give him full support. In spin, India will show full faith in Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

One of Mukesh, Unadkat and Navdeep will get a chance

It will be interesting to see how the West Indies match the finesse and artistry of Ravichandran Ashwin (474 ​​wickets) and Ravindra Jadeja (268). Both of them have taken about 750 test wickets. It will not be an easy task to choose one among Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat and Navdeep Saini as the third fast bowler for India. India would like to start its new cycle with a resounding victory.