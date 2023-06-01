Watch: Ishaan Kishan is in excellent form, raining fours and sixes in the net before the WTC final

wicket keeper batsman Ishaan Kishan To world test championship final Was seen rocking the nets before. Team India is all set for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval on 7th June. This match will be played from 7th to 11th June. June 12 was kept as Reserve Day. The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday shared a short video clip on its social media handle in which India batsman Ishan Kishan can be seen batting.

Kishan rained fours and sixes

During practice, Ishaan Kishan was hitting the ball well both in front of the wicket and on the square side. The video shared by ICC went viral on the internet in no time. Ishaan was not originally a part of India’s WTC final squad. However, he was included in the team after KL Rahul got injured during IPL 2023. Rahul is still recovering from injury.

Ricky Ponting preferred Kishan in his playing XI

The Indian XI will be packed with stars when they face Australia in the ICC World Test Championship final. Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has given keeper-batsman Ishaan a place in his playing XI. Ishan Kishan has impressed in 41 white-ball internationals for India since 2021. But this charismatic batsman is yet to make his Test debut.

Kishan scored a double century in ODIs in December last year

The 24-year-old young batsman created history by scoring a double century (210 runs) in 131 balls with the help of 10 sixes and 24 fours while opening for India in an ODI against Bangladesh in December last year. Kishan will now be expected to perform brilliantly in Test cricket. There is every hope that Kishan will get a chance to debut in the final of the World Test Championship.

Indian team



Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Akshar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mo. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat and Ishaan Kishan (wicketkeeper).

Standby Player: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav.