Watch: Kasi Viswanathan, CEO of CSK arrives to convince Ravindra Jadeja on the field, speculation starts on Twitter

ms dhoni Chennai Super Kings defeated table toppers Gujarat Titans by 15 runs on Tuesday to make it to the finals. Chennai is continuously performing well, but everything is not looking right inside the team. It is believed that the star all-rounder from Chennai Ravindra Jadeja Some are running angry. He has recently posted something on Twitter that people have started speculating.

Kasi Vishwanathan was seen talking to Jadeja

After the match ended on Tuesday, CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan was seen talking to Ravindra Jadeja alone on the field. A video of this is becoming increasingly viral on social media. Twitter users believe that Kasi was trying to persuade his star player. After the victory against Delhi in the last match of the league, a video of the conversation between MS Dhoni and Jadeja on the field also went viral.

Jadeja’s video with Dhoni also viral

Jadeja was not looking happy in this video, while it seemed that Dhoni was narrating something to him in his expensive over. Since then there are rumors that Jadeja is not happy with his franchise. Jadeja performed all-round against Gujarat on Tuesday and helped CSK reach the final. Jadeja took two wickets for 18 runs after contributing 22 runs with the bat.

Hope he stays back and this talk between Kasi sir and #jadeja had nothing to do with his post. #MSDhoni #CSKvGT #csk #jaddu #anbuden #yellove #cskfans #csktickets #iplfinal #IPLPlayoff pic.twitter.com/cPOGSdmihF

— Bharat Solanki (@TedBharat) May 23, 2023



Kasi Viswanathan CSK CEO and ravindra jadeja….kya sab kuch thik hai? pic.twitter.com/xHpemR5Zp2

— Aman Yadav (News24) (@Amanyadav7629) May 24, 2023



Dhoni may be the last IPL

It is believed that MS Dhoni will retire after this season of IPL. He will not be seen on the field from CSK as a player. Although Mahi has not given any statement on this till now. It is also believed that Dhoni may not be a part of the team as a player, but he will remain associated with this IPL franchise. This season, CSK is being considered as a strong contender for the trophy.