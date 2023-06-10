Watch: Maransh Labushen was sleeping in the dugout, Siraj’s ball made him sleep, video viral

WTC Final 2023, Marnus Labuschage: between India and Australia world test championship 2023 The final match is being played. Team India’s innings was reduced to 296 runs on the third day in this title match being played at Kennington Oval in London. At the same time, by the end of the day’s play, Australia scored 123 runs for 4 wickets in the second innings and took a total lead of 296 runs. During this, such a funny incident was seen in the Australian dugout which made everyone laugh. Its video is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Marnus Labuschagne was sleeping in the dugout

In fact, after wrapping up India’s first innings, David Warner and Usman Khawaja started Australia’s second innings. For three overs, the opening pair faced the Indian bowlers strongly, but in the fourth over, David Warner handed over his wicket to Mohammad Siraj. While waiting for his batting, Maransh Labushen was getting ready and sleeping comfortably in the balcony of the dressing room. When Warner’s wicket fell, Labushen suddenly woke up after hearing the noise of the spectators present in the stadium. This funny incident made everyone laugh.

Siraj’s ball broke his sleep

The video of this funny incident has now gone viral on social media. In this viral video, while sleeping in a deep sleep, Labushen can be seen waking up in a hurry and then picking up the gloves and bat. When Labushen reached the pitch after suddenly waking up from a deep sleep, it seemed as if he was still asleep. After this Siraj bowled a ball which Labushen could not guess correctly and the ball hit his fingers. As soon as the ball was hit, the bat left Labushen’s hand and started moaning in pain. After seeing this scene, it seemed that this ball of Siraj had completely woken him up from his sleep.

This is Mohammad Siraj, troubling and ball hitting on No.1 Test Batsman Marnus Labuschagne consistently. MOHAMMAD SIRAJ – WHAT A BOWLER. pic.twitter.com/Hp4R7JyJEB

Team India is in danger of defeat

Australia, who scored 469 runs in the first innings, took India’s first innings for 296 runs and took a lead of 173 runs, taking their overall lead to 296 runs at the end of the day’s play. At present, Marnus Labushen is present at the crease after scoring 41 and Cameron Green 7 runs. Please tell that the highest run chase in the fourth innings on this ground so far has been 263 runs. In such a situation, taking Australia’s lead of 296 runs can prove to be a big threat for Team India. In such a situation, it would not be wrong to say that Team India is in danger of defeat in the WTC final match. The Indian team will now try to wrap up Australia on the fourth day as soon as possible.

