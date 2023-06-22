Watch: Mohammed Shami took the first hat-trick of his career in the World Cup on this day, watch video

Mohammed Shami Is considered one of the best fast bowlers in the world. Making his international debut in 2013, he has played 64 Tests and taken a total of 229 wickets in the longest format. The 32-year-old fast bowler, known for troubling the batsmen in every situation, has achieved many achievements in his career. most memorable of Afghanistan There is a hat-trick against India, which he took during the 2019 ODI World Cup in England.

Kohli and Kedar Jadhav played brilliant innings

India defeated Afghanistan by 11 runs on the basis of the brilliant bowling of Mohammed Shami. It was not a good day for India, who came out to bat first, as the team could only manage 224/8 runs in 50 overs. Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav came in as troublemakers for the team led by MS Dhoni. Kohli scored 67 and Jadhav scored 52 runs. Later on, Afghanistan also had to struggle a bit with the bat.

IND vs AUS: Mohammed Shami revealed the secret of success, made a big disclosure in the interview with Siraj

India won the match by 11 runs

India kept taking wickets at regular intervals, but Mohammad Nabi hit a half-century and brought the equation to 16 runs in the last over. After this, Shami took advantage of the opportunity and dismissed Nabi on the third ball despite hitting a four on the first ball. After this, he dismissed Aftab Alam and Mujeeb-ur-Rehman on the next two balls and registered a hat-trick and gave India an 11-run victory.

A World Cup hat-trick#OnThisDay in 2019, @MdShami11 took his maiden ODI & World Cup hat-trick. Nabi c Pandya b ShamiAlam b ShamiUr Rahman b ShamiIndia won the match by 11 runs.pic.twitter.com/I22BftcKCJ

— Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) June 22, 2023



India lost in the semi-finals

After Chetan Sharma, Shami has become the second Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in ODI World Cup match. Overall, Shami has become the 10th bowler in the world to achieve this feat. In the same World Cup, New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult also took a hat-trick against Australia. Apart from Shami’s achievement, the win against Afghanistan was also special for Team India as it was the 50th win in the ICC ODI World Cup. With that defeat, Afghanistan was out of the semi-final race. India lost to New Zealand in the semi-finals.