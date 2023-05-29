Watch: MS Dhoni dismisses Shubman Gill with lightning speed, video viral on social media

Monday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ms dhoni of Chennai Super Kings and hardik pandya The final match of IPL 2023 is being played between Gujarat Titans. Coming out to bat first, Gujarat’s star batsman Shubman Gill was once again in his rhythm. He was continuously hitting big hits that in the meantime, MS Dhoni cleverly stumped him on Ravindra Jadeja’s ball.

Shubman Gill got out after scoring 39 runs

MS Dhoni showed lightning speed to stump Shubman Gill. Ravindra Jadeja had a flat delivery but Gill tried to play against the turn. The ball maintained its line and the batsman lost his balance after completely missing the ball. This was enough for a few moments for Dhoni and he sent this capable batsman to the pavilion. Gill was dismissed after scoring 39 runs in 20 balls.

Dhoni won the toss and decided to bowl

Earlier, Dhoni won the toss and decided to bowl first. Although the shadow of rain is still on the match. After winning the toss, Dhoni said that we will bowl first amidst the forecast of rain. Yesterday we were in the dressing room. As a cricketer, you always want to play. Due to yesterday’s rain, the fans suffered the most. Hopefully, we can entertain them today.

Lightning fast MSD! ⚡️ ⚡️How about that for a glovework @ChennaiIPL as @imjadeja strikes! #GT To install Shubman Gill.

— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2023



Hardik Pandya wanted to bat first

Dhoni further said that the pitch remained undercover for a long time, but the pitch has behaved well here throughout the tournament. Very happy that we will play 20 overs. After the toss, Hardik Pandya said that he would have bowled first, but my heart wanted to bat, so losing the toss did not matter to me. He said that the weather is something out of our control. Whichever team plays better, its hands will be on the trophy.