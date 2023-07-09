Watch: MS Dhoni gets a grand welcome in Chennai, will launch the trailer of his production film ‘MGM’ on Monday

Former captain of Team India ms dhoni Reached Chennai on Sunday, two days after his birthday, where Chennai Super Kings (CSK) The captain was given a warm welcome. After leading CSK to a fifth IPL title earlier this year, Dhoni arrived in the Tamil Nadu capital ahead of the trailer and audio launch of his first entertainment production film ‘LGM’ (Let’s Get Married). His wife Sakshi is also with him.

Will launch the trailer of the film LGM

This will be the first film of MS Dhoni’s film production house, Dhoni Entertainment. Harish Kalyan, Ivana, Nadia, Yogi Babu and Mirchi Vijay will be seen in the lead roles in LGM. The official fan page of CSK’s famous fan group ‘Whistle Podu Army’ has shared the video of Dhoni’s rousing welcome at the Chennai airport. Both Dhoni and his wife Sakshi are expected to attend the audio and trailer launch of LGM. The program will be held on Monday, July 10.

Sakshi had said this

Ramesh Tamilmani is the director of the film ‘LGM’. Dhoni’s wife Sakshi herself will help conceptualize the film. Earlier, talking about the feature film, Sakshi had said, ‘We are eager to come here and do more such meaningful stories. We are excited to begin this exciting journey today. I assure you that this entertainment-filled film will be such that the whole family will be able to enjoy it.

Thala Dhoni in Chennai for the Audio and Trailer launch of his first production Movie LGM #MSDhoni #LGM pic.twitter.com/hzwwcOcfAN

— WhistlePodu Army ® – CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) July 9, 2023



Another video of Dhoni goes viral

Earlier on Saturday, Dhoni shared a video for his fans on Instagram, in which he is cutting the cake in front of his pet dogs and feeding them. Dhoni has posted something on social media after five months. In just 24 hours, the Instagram Reel garnered 8 million likes. It also garnered over 405k comments, with fans wishing ‘Thala’ a happy birthday.