Watch: MS Dhoni having fun with South’s famous actor Yogi Babu, video viral on social media

Mahendra Singh Dhoni There is such a cricketer who has fans all over the world. Dhoni celebrated his 42nd birthday on the seventh of this month. Social media was flooded to wish Dhoni. Dhoni was in his home town Ranchi on his birthday. Dhoni’s popularity is among everyone, from a common man to a celebrity. The most successful captain of Team India does not play international cricket now, yet there is no decrease in the number of his fans. Recently he launched the first film of his production house in Chennai. mgm Released the trailer and poster of.

Dhoni’s grand welcome in Chennai

As soon as MS Dhoni reached Chennai, he got a grand welcome at the airport. He met fans and celebrities like Vignesh Shivan and Yogi Babu. A video is going viral on social media in which Dhoni, who recently led Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL title, can be seen sharing some funny moments with popular actor Yogi Babu. Dhoni can be seen joking with Yogi Babu in this video. This video is becoming increasingly viral on social media. Yogi Babu will also be seen in Dhoni’s film LGM

Watch: MS Dhoni received a grand welcome in Chennai, will launch the trailer of his production film ‘MGM’ today

LGM is the first film of Dhoni Entertainment.



Cricketer MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni launched the trailer of their first production venture ‘LGM: Let’s Get Married’ in Chennai on 10 July. Presented by Sakshi and directed by Ramesh Thamilmani, the Tamil film is touted as a comedy-drama. During the event, Dhoni talked about the making of the film. Also told about his relation with Tamil Nadu. The cricketer, who has been associated with IPL team Chennai Super Kings since 2008, said he feels a special connection with the state.

Tamil Nadu has adopted me: Dhoni



MS Dhoni said that the cast of the film led by actors Harish Kalyan, Nadia, Ivana, Yogi Babu, RJ Vijay has done a fantastic job and it is a very clean, entertaining film. I can watch it with my daughter. She’s eight and a half years old, she’s going to have questions, but she can see through it. When this thought came in the mind of the witness and he explained everything. I said we are making it in Tamil and it is destiny, I believe in it. my test debut happened in chennai my highest test score is in chennai when it comes to cricket a lot of things happened in chennai which i am proud of don’t forget tamilnadu adopted me when ipl started in 2008 Had taken.

what is the story of the film



The film’s over 2-minute trailer follows the story of a would-be bride, who goes on a trip with her would-be mother-in-law, but things take a turn for the worse when they are kidnapped. The family comedy drama is backed by Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd and will soon be releasing across the cinema halls.

Dhoni’s cricket career



Dhoni made his international debut in 2004 and made a mark as a dangerous hitter on the cricket ball. But with time he became a finisher. He led his team to victory on many occasions. Not only this, Dhoni is always praised as a captain. Dhoni, known as Captain Cool, can create trouble for any team with his aggressiveness and amazing strategy. In IPL 2023, Dhoni won the title for the fifth time to Chennai on the basis of his captaincy.

Knee surgery done after IPL

Dhoni looked in pain during the IPL 2023 season. There was some problem in his left knee. During the match, after being given a wide ball by the bowlers, Dhoni had also said that he should not be made to run much. Dhoni had to undergo knee surgery after the IPL final. After this Dhoni had come to Ranchi to rest for a few days. Dhoni has put a brake on the rumors of his retirement saying that he wants to play another IPL season. For this, they have to maintain their fitness.