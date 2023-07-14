Watch: Ravindra Jadeja’s swag, made the umpire wait to fix his hair before bowling

Team India’s star all-rounder on the opening day of the first Test match against West Indies Ravindra Jadeja Known for his swag. Whether it is a sword fighting celebration or amazing fielding skills in batting. Jadeja is an asset to his captain. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni also agree with this. Despite battling with injuries, Jadeja has made a smooth comeback into the Indian team on the back of impressive performances. Jadeja has contributed significantly in wrapping up West Indies’ first innings at 150. He performed brilliantly with figures of 3/26. During the match, Jadeja’s style was shown when he came to bowl. He was fixing his hair by looking into his glasses before bowling. The umpire had to wait till Jadeja was fixing his hair.

Jadeja’s great comeback after injury

This video of Ravindra Jadeja is becoming increasingly viral on social media. Jadeja was missed a lot while being out of the field due to injury. Last year, Team India felt his absence in the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup. This is the reason why despite having a star all-rounder like Hardik Pandya, Jadeja never had any problem in making a place in the team. This time also in IPL, Chennai Super Kings have won the IPL trophy for the fifth time because of Jadeja’s feat. Jadeja scored 10 runs in two balls to give his team a resounding victory over Gujarat Titans. Jadeja continues to shine in the West Indies series as well. Jadeja is yet to show amazing with the bat.

IND vs WI: Ravindra Jadeja can break Kapil Dev and Anil Kumble’s big ODI record

about viral video



The swag that is visible in the viral video of Ravindra Jadeja is after taking the wicket. Jadeja took a wicket in his second over itself. Jermaine Blackwood’s innings ended with the brilliant fielding of Mohammad Siraj. Everyone present on the field, in the commentary box and on the TV set appreciated this brilliant catch. At the same time, Jadeja was seen celebrating in his own style. This video, which is going viral on social media, is being shared as a meme with the caption ‘The Boys’. As soon as all-rounder Jadeja returned for his third over, he took the ball but was about to reach the run-up when he realized something. Immediately, Jadeja took off his spectacles and fixed his hair looking into them. Even the umpire had to wait in the process. It took a few seconds but then Jadeja came back to complete his over.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shaikh Mohd Taha(طاہ شيخ) (@shaikh_taha_07)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Video going viral on social media

This video clip has created a stir on social media and users are getting attracted to Jadeja’s stunning style. The post was flooded with comments like ‘Jalwa hai hamara’ and ‘Jadeja, kaisa swag’. Talking about the match, the Indian bowlers, while performing amazingly, bundled West Indies for 150 runs in the first innings. Ravichandran Ashwin took five wickets in his name. This is Ashwin’s 33rd five-wicket performance. Mohammad Siraj and Shardul Thakur also bowled with the best line. Although Jaydev Unadkar did not get any success, but he definitely troubled the Caribbean batsmen. In response, Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Rohit Sharma, who made their Test debut for India, scored centuries. There was a partnership of 229 runs for the first wicket between the two. India is looking in a very strong position.

Jadeja’s brilliant cricket career

Talking about Ravindra Jadeja’s cricket career, this star all-rounder made his Test debut in 2012 against England in Nagpur. In that match, Jadeja took two wickets in both the innings. However, he could only score 12 runs with the bat. Jadeja has many records in all three formats of cricket. Jadeja is the only player who has taken 9 wickets along with scoring a century in a Test match. He has done this feat in the home series against Sri Lanka in 2022. Jadeja has played a total of 61 Tests, 171 ODIs and 64 T20 Internationals for India so far. He has scored 2580 runs in Tests and has also taken 247 wickets. At the same time, Jadeja has 2447 runs and 189 wickets in ODIs. Jadeja has so far scored 457 runs in T20 International and has taken 51 wickets in bowling. Talking about Jadeja’s performance in IPL, he has scored 2692 runs in 226 matches. While doing wonders with the ball, he has taken 152 wickets in his name.