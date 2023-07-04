Watch: Rocks falling from mountain crushed 3 cars in Nagaland, 2 died, heart-wrenching video viral

Nagaland Heart-wrenching news is coming out. At Chumukedima in Dimapur district on Tuesday, a huge rock fell from the mountain due to a landslide, engulfing several cars parked on the road, killing two people on the spot. While three people have been seriously injured.

A rock fell on a car parked on the road

In the video of Nagaland landslide that is going viral, it is seen that a huge rock from the mountain falls directly on a car parked on the road. While crushing the car, the huge rock engulfs the other vehicle as well. In the blink of an eye, a big stone crushed another car standing in front. Two people traveling in the car in which the rock fell died on the spot. Actually, this terrible accident was captured in the dashboard camera of another vehicle parked behind on the road.

#WATCH , A massive rock smashed a car leaving two people dead and three seriously injured in Dimapur’s Chumoukedima, Nagaland, earlier today(Viral video confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/0rVUYZLZFN

Nagaland Chief Minister expressed grief over the accident, announced compensation

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has expressed grief over the accident. Along with this, he has announced compensation for the families of the deceased. In a tweet, he said, “Today at around 5 pm, rocks fell on the National Highway between Dimapur and Kohima causing serious damage, in which 2 people died and 3 others were seriously injured.” This place is always known as Pakala Pahad. In another tweet announcing the compensation, he wrote, the state government is taking all necessary steps to provide emergency services, ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the deceased and necessary medical aid to the injured.

Today, rockfall on the National Highway at around 5pm between Dimapur & Kohima caused serious damage including death to 2 persons & serious injury to 3 others. This place has always been known as “pakala pahar”; known for landslides & rockfalls. @nitin_gadkari @AmitShah @PMOIndia

— Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) July 4, 2023

