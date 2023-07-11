Watch: Rohit Sharma bursts into laughter after Ajinkya Rahane says ‘I am still young’, video goes viral

Ajinkya Rahane Has returned to the Test team due to his impressive performance in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League. against australia world test championship Despite the defeat in the final, Rahane managed to leave a big mark. He has been made the vice-captain of the Test team against the West Indies. Rahane is now 35 years old, yet he sees himself as a youngster who is hungry for runs and success.

Rahane returns after 18 months

Ajinkya Rahane returned to red-ball cricket after a gap of 18 months during the WTC final. A veteran of 83 Test matches, Rahane was the vice-captain of former skipper Virat Kohli in the past. When asked about making a comeback to the national team at the age of 35, the veteran batsman was a bit jittery and insisted that he is still young and has a lot of cricket left in him.

Rahane is still young

In response to the question, Rahane said, ‘What do you mean by this age? I’m still young man. There is still a lot of cricket in me. On Rahane’s reaction, Indian captain Rohit Sharma could not stop laughing and laughed out loud. Rahane further said that he has worked a lot on himself and is looking forward to perform for India without thinking about the future. He said, ‘IPL and domestic season have been good for me. My confidence as a batsman has increased but in the last year and a half, I have also worked a lot on my fitness.

Every match is important for Rahane

He said, ‘I have worked on some aspects of my batting. At the moment I am enjoying my cricket. I am not thinking much about the future. At the moment every match is important for me. India will start its campaign against the West Indies on Wednesday with a Test match. After two Tests, the Indian team has to play three ODIs on this tour. After this, under the leadership of Hardik, the youth brigade will play a series of five T20 matches.