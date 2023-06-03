Watch: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s fiancee takes blessings by touching MS Dhoni’s feet, video goes viral

Mahendra Singh Dhoni Under the leadership of Chennai Super Kings won the IPL title for the fifth time. Mumbai Indians has equalised. After the victory in the final match, there was a different scene on the field. Many CSK players were present there along with their family members and were seen meeting Captain Dhoni. Dhoni is an inspiration for many budding cricketers. Dhoni has been one of the most successful captains in the history of IPL.

Viral video of Dhoni touching feet

In a video going viral on social media, Ruturaj Gaikwad can be seen interacting with MS Dhoni after the match and his fiancée Utkarsh Pawar took blessings by touching Dhoni’s feet. After that Dhoni talked to the pair for a long time. Dhoni’s CSK reached the final for a record 10th time this season. In the final, CSK defeated defending champions and this time table topper Gujarat Titans.

MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi and Virat’s wife Anushka are childhood friends, studied in the same school, VIDEO

Dhoni was injured the whole season

Dhoni was seen going through injury throughout the season. Right after the IPL, he underwent surgery on his left knee at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai and returned to his hometown Ranchi to rest for a few days. After the final, Dhoni also broke his silence on his retirement and said that there cannot be a better chance than this to retire from IPL, but for the sake of my fans, I am ready to play one more season.

Dhoni’s knee surgery

Dhoni’s knee surgery was done by renowned sports orthopedic surgeon Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala. He is also on the medical panel of BCCI and has performed surgeries on many top Indian cricketers including Rishabh Pant. CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanath confirmed Dhoni’s surgery and said that his surgery was successful. I do not have further information about this. In another BCCI source, PTI was told that Dhoni has gone to Ranchi and will start rehabilitation after a few days.