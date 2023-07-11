Watch: Shefali Verma took four wickets in the last over, Bangladesh all out for 87 runs

Indian women’s team Has made a great start to the Bangladesh tour. After winning the first T20 match, India today crushed Bangladesh in a very low scoring match. By registering this second victory over Bangladesh, India has captured the three-match series. Now the match to be held on July 13 is just a formality. India successfully defended the target of 96 runs. star Shefali Verma took four wickets in the last over.

Bangladesh could not score 10 runs in the last over

Bangladesh needed 10 runs to win in the last over with four wickets in hand. In such a situation, the responsibility of bowling was given to India’s experienced Shefali Verma. Rabeya Khan was run out on the very first ball of Shefali. On the second ball, Shefali got Nahida Akhtar caught by Harleen Deol. He did not give a single run on the third ball. Then sent Fahima Khatoon to the pavilion on zero on the fourth ball. After this, Shefali took the wicket of Marufa Akhtar on the last ball.

India had given a target of 96 runs.

The Indian team, which came out to bat first, could only score 95 runs in 20 overs at the loss of 8 wickets. This was India’s smallest score against Bangladesh so far. At that time, the match was completely visible in Bangladesh’s court, but Deepti Sharma and Shefali Verma took three wickets each to bundle Bangladesh out for 87. Shefali got all her three wickets in the last over. Bangladesh lost this match by seven runs.

India will also play three ODIs in Bangladesh

Shefali Verma also scored maximum 19 runs from India with the bat. India got three setbacks on the score of 33 runs. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur could not even open her account today. India also has to play a three-match ODI series against Bangladesh after the T20 series. The first ODI will be played on 16 July. The second ODI will be played on 19th and the third ODI on 22nd. All these ODIs will be part of the ICC Championship.