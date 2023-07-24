WATCH: Small fan injured by Andre Russell’s six, then after the match, the explosive batsman won everyone’s heart like this

The craze for Major League Cricket in America is in full swing. Every day more than one exciting match is being played in this league. World’s most explosive batsman in this league andre russell Playing for the Los Angeles Knight Riders. In this league, a match was played between Los Angeles Knight Riders and Washington Freedom on Thursday. During this match, while batting for the Knight Riders, Russell hit a six which directly hit a small fan watching the match in the stands and got injured. After this incident, Russell met the little fan after the match.

Russell won the heart of a little fan

The match between the Los Angeles Knight Riders and the Washington Freedom was played at Church Street Park in Morrisville. During this match, Andre Russell batted in a fast manner and scored 70 runs in 37 balls by hitting 6 fours and 6 sixes in 37 balls. During this, his batting strike rate was 189.19. Out of these 6 sixes hit by Russell, a six hit the head of a little fan sitting in the stadium and he got injured.

Dre Russ made sure to check on the kid who took a blow to his head from one of his sixes in Morrisville. We’re glad the impact wasn’t too bad, and the li’l champ left with a smile and some mementos for a lifetime.#LAKR #LosAngeles #WeAreLAKR #MLC23 #AndreRussell @Russell12A, pic.twitter.com/EtLO5z2avx

— Los Angeles Knight Riders (@LA_KnightRiders) July 22, 2023



Russell met his little fan after the match and won his heart. The video of this generosity of Russell has also been shared by Los Angeles Knight Riders from their official social media account. In this video first that six hit by Andre Russell on long off was shown. Later in the video, Russell is seen meeting the little fan. Russell met the child, hugged him and saw his injury, and the little fan’s father was also present during the meeting between Russell and the child.

Russell autographs a little fan

Andre Russell met the kid and autographed his cap and bat. This video is becoming very viral on social media. Users gave their respective reactions by commenting on this video. Fans have praised Russell’s spirit. A fan wrote that this video shows the family-like relationship between a cricketer and fans. In this video, the child looked very happy after meeting Russell. His happiness was also clearly visible in the video.

Significantly, even after this stormy innings of Russell, the team of Los Angeles Knight Riders could not beat Washington Freedom. Knight Riders had scored 175 runs in 20 overs on the strength of Russell’s innings. In response to which the team of Washington Freedom achieved this target in 18.1 overs.

Knight Riders have won only 1 match

Los Angeles Knight Riders have played 5 matches so far in Major League Cricket. In these five matches, the team has won only one match. The team of Knight Riders got the first win in their last match. The team defeated Seattle Orcas by 2 wickets in their last match. In this match, Seattle Orcas, batting first, scored 170 runs in 20 overs. In response to which the team of Knight Riders achieved this target by losing 8 wickets in 19.1 overs. In this match, Riley Russo played a stormy half-century innings of 78 runs for Knight Riders. Apart from Rousseau, Andre Russell played an inning of 37 runs in this match.

The Knight Riders team could not reach the qualifiers in the first season of Major League Cricket. This season was very disappointing for the team. However, the fans now have full hope that the Knight Riders team will return with a bang next season.

