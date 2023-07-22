Watch these 5 best romantic web series on OTT, you will remember first love, guitar will start playing in your heart

You will get to see all kinds of content in the world of OTT. If you like thriller web series, then you will get a lot of collection for this. Apart from this, the collection of series with murder mystery, comedy, horror is also very high. This week we are going to tell you about such a web series, seeing which you will remember your first love. You can watch this with your girlfriend or boyfriend on weekends.

little things

‘Little Things’ is a popular Netflix Original Series. This romantic comedy-drama series revolves around Dhruv Vats and Kavya. Kavya’s character Kavya works in sales but her character is that of a hyperactive and fun-loving girlfriend who loves to doodle and paint. On the other hand, Dhruv is a cool lover and very fond of food. Both live in a live-in relationship in Mumbai and tells about the problems that arise between couples, from their routine life to going to work.

Know what is the story of Little Things

Little Things Show is about situations that everyone has to face at least once in their life. It revolves around live-in couple Kavya Kulkarni and Dhruv Vats and the little things involved in their relationship. From fights to deep late night talks, from career issues to insecurities everything is relatable and done in a very cute and endearing way. The story of the show has been liked by the audience.

Mismatched

This series is about two people who are completely opposite to each other. Mismatched starring Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Vidya Malvade and Rannvijay Singh is based on the best selling book by Sandhya Menon. A young woman who aspires to become a technocrat and a young man who is in search of everlasting happiness are the central characters of the story. Season 2 was full of drama, fun and romance than before. While its second season is coming soon.

Permanent Roommates

A perfect romance, the story of a couple who are ready to tie the knot after spending three years with each other in a long distance relationship. When the girl (Tanya) finally starts getting nervous about marriage, the couple agrees to be in a live-in relationship. This web-series is produced and directed by TVF (The Viral Fever).

Flames

This series will take you down memory lane, maybe remember the time you had a crush on someone in school, the first time you tried to be friends with your crush or maybe the first time you even talked to him. To relive these innocent memories, In Flames is one show that you must keep on your must-watch list. A love story of a teenage couple Rajat and Ishita, who try to manage their relationships with family along with their career goals, their travels and much more. The hustle and bustle of a teen relationship, innocent high-school crushes and more that will make you want to stream the show.

college romance

The web series produced by TVF is full of college romance drama. It stars Gagan Arora, Apoorva Arora, Keshav Sadhna, Shreya Mehta, Nupur Nagpal, Janhvi Rawat and Eklav Kashyap in lead roles. The show focuses on the lives of seven close friends, revolving around their complicated journeys during the final years of college, as they face the challenges of preparing for life beyond campus.