Watch: Usman Khawaja could not distinguish the cycle of Ben Stokes, see how he got out

Australia And England The first Test match of the Ashes series 2023 is being played in Birmingham. On the third day of this Test, Usman Khawaja played a brilliant 141-run century for Australia. He took a lot of news about the bowlers in this match. However, discussions about his dismissal on the third day are also going on a lot. Actually, to get Khawaja out, England team captain Ben Stokes made such a cycle on the field that he could not score a single run for a few balls. At the same time, when he came under pressure and went to play a big shot, Oli got bowled by Robinson.

Usman Khawaja badly trapped in England’s cyclone

In the first match of the Ashes Test, Usman Khawaja remained a big problem for the England team. To get him out, Ben Stokes made a special move and called the fielders to make a semi-chakraview. On this fielding of England, Khawaja was not able to rotate the strike and came under a lot of pressure. England’s fast bowler Oli Robinson took advantage of this pressure. Oli Robinson, who came for the 113th over for England, bowled a brilliant yorker on the fourth ball. Khawaja came out of the crease to play this ball but he got beat on this ball and the ball went straight to the wickets and Khawaja was bowled. Along with Robinson, excellent field placement also contributed to this wicket of Khawaja.

SIX catchers in and the plan works Khawaja gone for 141. COME ON ENGLAND! #EnglandCricket , #Ashes pic.twitter.com/6MLJcQxzCX

— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 18, 2023



Khawaja scored a century against England and made a big record

Australia’s opener Usman Khawaja should be seen dominating in this match from the beginning. None of the England bowlers could show any effect against them. Khawaja scored the 15th century of his Test career in this match. Along with this century, he also made many records in his name. This was his first century in England. At the same time, after the year 2022, till now he has become the batsman with the most centuries with Joe Root (7).

Ashes 2023: Usman Khawaja arrives at press conference with daughter, cute video going viral team