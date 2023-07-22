Watch: Virat Kohli celebrates 76th century in the style of Shubman Gill, video viral on social media

star batsman of team india Virat Kohli On Friday, he scored the 76th century of his career against the West Indies. Virat Kohli celebrates his record 76th century Shubman Gill copied the style of India’s star Virat Kohli on Friday broke many records by scoring a century against the West Indies in the ongoing second Test at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain. It was the 500th international match for the former Indian captain, who scored his 29th Test century and first overseas century after a gap of almost five years. On the second day, in the 91st over of India’s innings, Kohli reached beyond 100 runs after hitting a four off Shannon Gabriel.

Kohli worked hard for the century

After completing his memorable century, Virat Kohli imitated the style of bowing down to his teammate and India’s young batsman Shubman Gill. This video soon went viral on social media and made a lot of headlines. After his 76th international century in his 500th international match, India’s star batsman Virat Kohli said that his hundred was satisfying as he had to work hard and added that he had to be patient due to the slow wicket.

IND vs WI: Virat Kohli got ‘mother’s love’ in West Indies, Joshua’s mother became emotional by hugging, see VIDEO

Kohli said this after the century

After the day’s play, Virat said, ‘I really enjoyed myself there. I was in the rhythm I wanted to be in. Started in challenging times. I switch at times like these. When I have to cross something, I get excited. I had to be patient as the outfield was slow. It was very satisfying because I had to work hard. Now, after his 500 matches, having scored 25,582 runs at an average of 53.63, Virat holds a record that would be the envy of everyone in the cricket world. He has scored 76 centuries and 131 half-centuries in 559 Test innings, in which his best score is 254 not out. He became the first player to score a century in his 500th international match.

Ending a 5-year wait in his 500th Int’l Game with a Just @imVkohli things!#INDvWIonFanCode #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/5j5td33iO2

— FanCode (@FanCode) July 21, 2023



Virat at number three in ‘Fab Four’

Virat Kohli is third in the ‘Fab Four’ of modern batting. In terms of Test centuries, Australia’s Steve Smith (32 centuries) is first and England’s Joe Root (30 centuries) is second. While below Virat is New Zealand’s Kane Williamson (28 centuries). Among active players, Virat has the most international hundreds to his name with 76, followed by Root (46), David Warner (45), Steve Smith and Rohit Sharma (44).

IND vs WI: India scored 438 runs in the first innings with Virat Kohli’s century, West Indies still 352 runs behind

Most runs in Kohli’s ICC World Test Championship

Kohli also became the highest run-scorer for India in the ICC World Test Championship. Since his debut in 2019, Virat has played 34 matches, scoring 2,063 runs at an average of 38.92. He has scored four centuries and nine fifties in 56 innings, with his best score being 254 not out. He is the ninth highest run-scorer in WTC history, topped by Root (3,891 runs).

Sachin and Kohli scored 29th Test century on the same ground



Virat Kohli’s 29th century came on the same ground on which Sachin Tendulkar once scored his 29th Test century. Kohli’s innings of 121 at Port of Spain in Trinidad was also his 76th international century. In this way, he became the batsman to score the most centuries in the first 500 international matches. He left behind Tendulkar’s record of 75 centuries, which was made by Sachin after playing 500 matches. With this century, Kohli equaled Don Bradman’s record of 29 centuries. Interestingly, Sachin Tendulkar scored his 29th century out of 51 Test centuries in Port of Spain.

Similarity with Sunil Gavaskar



Interestingly, Kohli’s whirlwind hundred also has some similarities with Sunil Gavaskar as the legendary batsman scored 121 in 1983 when India was playing his 50th Test against the West Indies. Now 40 years later, India played their 100th Test against the West Indies and Kohli scored exactly 121.. In the process, he also added 159 runs for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja (61 off 152 balls), who scored his 19th half-century in Tests.