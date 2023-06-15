Watch: When Virat Kohli showed excellent fitness by running 4 runs, Cheteshwar Pujara started gasping at the other end

Virat Kohli He is considered one of the deadliest batsmen of the present time. Kohli, who made his international debut in 2008, has also shown his excellent fitness from time to time with his flamboyant innings and excellent shot selection. This 34-year-old cricketer is one of the fittest athletes in the world. A great example of his fitness can be seen when he ran for 4 runs.

Virat Kohli’s video viral on social media

A video shared by a fan on social media shows a 2017 Test match between India and Sri Lanka. The video shows how Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara ran for four runs and shared a cute smile after getting the maximum single off one delivery. Kohli was very quick and simple while running four runs. There was no sign of tiredness on his face.

Cheteshwar Pujara got tired while running for 4 runs

On the other hand, Pujara was seen struggling a bit while running for 4 runs. Talking about the match, it was the second Test of the three-match series between the two teams. India posted a mammoth score of 610/6 with the help of Kohli’s 213 and Pujara and Murali Vijay’s 143 and 128 respectively. Later, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 166 and India won the match by an innings and 239 runs.

India lost to Australia in WTC final

India won the three-match series 1–0, as the first and third matches ended in draws. Talking about the current scenario, Team India recently lost the final of the World Test Championship against Australia by 209 runs at The Oval. Kohli failed to leave his mark. He scored 14 and 49 runs in both the innings. The Rohit Sharma-led team is now gearing up for the West Indies tour.