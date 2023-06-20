Watch: Zimbabwe fans clean the stadium in World Cup qualifiers, video viral on social media

Zimbabwe ODI with win over Nepal world cup 2023 Started his journey in the qualifiers. After the match, the fans of Zimbabwe won everyone’s heart with their work. In a video going viral on social media, Zimbabwe fans can be seen cleaning the ground after the match is over. In Harare, Harare Sports Club fans have come together to clean up parts of the stadium after the match and are being praised for it.

fans cleaned the stadium

This is quite common among some Japanese football fans who were seen cleaning the stadiums after their team’s games in the FIFA World Cup. This video of Zimbabwe fans cleaning the ground after the match against Nepal in the World Cup qualifiers is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In the first match, Zimbabwe registered an eight-wicket win over Nepal in a 164-run partnership of unbeaten centuries by captain Craig Ervine and Sean Williams.

World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Zimbabwe beat Netherlands, Nepal beat USA

beat Nepal by eight wickets

Chasing a total of 290 runs, Erwin scored 121 runs in 128 balls. In his innings, he hit 15 fours and a six. While Williams scored 102 runs in 70 balls. Due to which Zimbabwe reached 291 runs at the loss of two wickets with 35 balls remaining. Openers Kushal Bhurtel and Asif Sheikh scored 99 and 66 respectively to help Nepal post 290 for eight at the Harare Sports Club.

Shout out and respect to @ZimCricketv fans for remaining behind and clearing the litter.@AdamTheofilatos @GodwillMamhiyo @bayhaus @CastleCornerZW pic.twitter.com/pquPDTznRY

Richard Ngarwa took 4 wickets

Wellington Masakadza eventually took the wickets of both Bhurtel and Sheikh. Richard Ngarawa proved to be the most successful bowler for Zimbabwe and took 4 wickets for 43 runs in his nine overs. Zimbabwe first lost Joylord Gumby (25) and Wesley Madhevere (32) early in their innings. Erwin said that we did not start really well. Dropping the catch cost us but credit goes to the guys for pulling it back.