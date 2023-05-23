Watching the FARZI web series in Patna, youths started printing fake notes, engaged a girl to spend the notes

Ayub and Ratan, who were arrested with fake notes at Rajaram Apartment, North Anandpuri, Srikrishnapuri police station, Patna, had started printing fake notes along with the liquor business to get rich quick after watching a web series named Fake. The police was not aware of printing fake notes by them. But when the liquor was raided, the printing of fake notes and their consumption in the market came to light. These people had also included a young woman in their gang, who used to consume fake notes.

EOU is also investigating from its level

Even before the police raid, this girl along with her other companions Manish of Nalanda, Sachin of Sitamarhi, Ma of Katihar. Absconded with Shamim. While Ayub got injured while trying to escape through the window. Which is currently being treated. However, on Tuesday the police sent Ratan Yadav to jail. Now the EOU is also investigating in this matter from its own level. Ratan Yadav works as a driver. Here, recovered laptops, mobile phones and fake notes will also be sent to FSL for examination.

Manish got the responsibility of printing notes

According to the information received by the police from Ayub, it was Manish who used to print fake notes. While all others used to spend notes together. Especially used to consume notes in large numbers at petrol pumps. It is said that Ayub and Sachin had taken the flat on rent from businessman Diwan Chandra as students. After this, he first started liquor business and then after seeing the web series named Fake, he also started printing notes. It may be noted that in the month of September last year, the police recovered fake nets worth Rs 2.17 lakh from Rajabazar area. Dinesh Yadav and Sushil Kumar Mishra were arrested in this case.

Police raids Patna apartment to recover liquor, fake currency printing machine found, two arrested(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WVZ2CvOCBzg)