Watchman’s son was killed by entering the house in Buxar, 12-year-old boy was also shot

Buxar. Fearless criminals of the district shot the watchman’s son after entering his house. He died due to bullet injury. During this, the criminals also shot the watchman’s grandson. He is undergoing treatment for his injuries. After committing the crime, the criminals fled from the spot. The incident is of Deodhiya village of police station area. The police is investigating the case. The reasons for the murder are not yet known.

More than 6 miscreants entered the house

In relation to the incident, it is told that the family members of the watchman Birja Paswan, a resident of Deodhiya village, had gone to their respective rooms to sleep after having dinner on Thursday night, when more than 6 miscreants entered the house amid heavy rains and Started firing quickly. Tuntun Paswan, who was the victim of the criminals’ bullet, fell on the ground soaked in blood. While one bullet hit his 12-year-old son Sanjeev. Both father and son were admitted to the hospital for treatment, where the doctors declared the watchman’s son Tuntun Paswan dead, while his injured son was referred to PMCH for better treatment.

SBI’s CSP used to run the center

According to the information, the deceased Tuntun Paswan used to run the CSP center of SBI in his house. On the other hand, as soon as the information about the incident was received, the police reached the spot and started investigating the matter. For what reason the young man was murdered, its information could not be found at the moment. Police has sent the dead body for postmortem. The relatives are being questioned. An FIR has been registered in this regard on the application of the family members. Till now no clue of the killer has been found by the police.