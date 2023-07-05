Water came from Nepal in the rivers of Bihar, the Meteorological Department also issued a rain warning

Patna. Due to water coming from Nepal, the water level of major rivers of Bihar is increasing. Many rivers are flowing close to the danger mark. A large amount of water has been released from Gandak and Kosi barrages on Tuesday. Due to this, the water level of the rivers has increased considerably and the danger of flood has started looming in the surrounding areas. Here, at 6 am on Tuesday, the water level of Kosi river at Veerpur barrage was 89,145 cusecs, whereas, at 10 am it reached 1,02,765 cusecs. On the other hand, the water level of Gandak river at Valmiki Nagar Barrage is 83,900 cusecs.

Forecast of rain in most areas

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department claims that rain is expected in most areas of the state during the next 24 hours. Due to the rains in Bihar and the water coming from Nepal, the water level of the rivers is increasing. According to the flood control room set up by the Water Resources Department, the major rivers of Bihar are Ganga, Gandak, Budhi Gandak, Kosi, Bagmati are in spate. But, they are still below the danger mark. Fear has been expressed that if there is continuous rain in Nepal and Bihar, many rivers will cross the danger mark.

Monitoring of embankments tightened

The Water Resources Department has tightened the monitoring of embankments. The minister of the department Sanjay Kumar Jha had also inspected the embankments by visiting several areas two days ago. Sanjay Kumar Jha inspected the 10.5 km long embankment built from Ekmi Ghat to Sirnia on the left bank of Darbhanga Bagmati river two days ago. He gave necessary instructions to the departmental officers regarding its security and strengthening. This embankment falls under Bahadurpur, Hanuman Nagar and Hayaghat blocks. Apart from this, site inspection was done near point distance 140.00 of Sakri branch canal in Benipur block.