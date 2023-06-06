Water crisis looms large over 200 houses in Ranchi, water flowing on roads due to burst pipeline, Video

Pipeline Burst In Ranchi Road: Excavation has been done on the side of the road for road widening on Ranchi-Hazaribagh road. But, even before getting the facility of wide road, people are facing problems. Yes, if you are also passing through this road then you need to be careful. Here, big pits have been made on the side of the road. In such a situation, it can prove to be a black spot for road accidents. During the excavation here on Tuesday, the water pipeline has burst, due to which the common people are facing problems.

Water supply disrupted in more than 200 houses since morning

Thousands of liters of water flowed due to the bursting of the pipeline. At the same time, the pits made were completely filled with water. People coming and going are facing a lot of trouble due to this. Along with this, tell that more than 200 houses of the people of Lohrakocha area near the middle school get water supply from this pipeline. In such a situation, due to bursting of pipes, the water supply is completely disrupted since morning.

Water crisis hovers over 200 houses of Ranchi, water flowing on the roads due to bursting of pipeline@DC_Ranchi @HemantSorenJMM pic.twitter.com/gRk3hqIXhe

Aditya Kumar (@AdityaK23934499) June 6, 2023 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

People are filling water from torn pipeline only

Due to the interruption of water supply, the troubled people are getting water from the torn pipeline only. Due to this, the entire road has been jammed. People say that there is no water in the house for bathing, eating and drinking. In such a situation, what to do if this water is not filled. On the other hand, water started freezing on both sides of the road, which is causing problems in the movement of vehicles. However, some local people are engaged in repairing it by themselves to stop the flow of water. But, no improvement has been taken from the board.