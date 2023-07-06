Water level increased in Kosi river, fluctuations continue, water spread in dozens of villages inside the embankment

Supaul: Due to intermittent rains in the hilly areas of Nepal, the water level of Kosi continues to rise and fall. After the water rises, people start getting afraid of flood. At the same time, there is a fear of erosion after the water recedes. Experts say that Kosi does not cause as much devastation as floods, it hurts people more due to erosion. Due to decrease and increase in water in Kosi river, there is pressure at four places. The embankment is safe with all its spurs up to 40 km of the East Kosi embankment. Due to the fluctuations in the water flow of the river, there is more than normal pressure at 07.85 km spur and due to increase in river water flow and back roll, there is more than normal pressure at 16 km, 16.30 km and 22.40 km up stream of the nose.

Kosi’s water level decreased after rain stopped in Nepal

After the rain stopped in the hilly areas of Nepal, the water level of the Kosi river started decreasing continuously from 06 am. Where 01 lakh 28 thousand 560 cusecs of water was measured at Kosi Barrage at 06 am. At the same time, 83 thousand 125 cusecs of water was measured in Barah area. But at 4 pm, 01 lakh 06 thousand 910 cusecs of water was measured at Kosi Barrage and 66 thousand 850 cusecs in Barah area.

Rivers in spate in North Bihar, Kamla crossed the danger mark, water level of most of the rivers increased in Darbhanga and Sitamarhi

traffic jam

After the fluctuations in the water level of Kosi river, water has entered dozens of villages situated inside the Kosi embankment. Water has reached the doorsteps of people in Balwa, Dabhari, Ghuran, Basbitti, Telwa, Piprakhurd etc. villages of Sadar block. Due to which people are facing huge problems in traffic. Surendra Kumar Yadav, a resident of Balwa village, told that due to water logging at many places, he has to face a lot of difficulties in coming to the market.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yu5yM4SHjmU) )supaul news