Water level of Ganga and Yamuna near danger mark in Aligarh, ADM took stock

Aligarh. ADM Finance and Revenue Meenu Rana reached Maharajganj and Kishangarh to inspect the rising water level of Yamuna in Aligarh, UP. Actually there are more than a dozen villages on the banks of Yamuna. Due to increase in the water level of Yamuna, water enters these villages as well. At the same time, ADM Finance and Revenue Meenu Rana has instructed that the flood outpost should be kept active for 24 hours and no one should face any problem.

Alert issued due to heavy rain

Due to heavy rains in monsoon, an alert has been issued. Due to rain in the hilly areas, the water level of Yamuna river has increased. Yamuna and Ganga rivers pass on the Aligarh border and more than half a dozen villages are situated on its banks. The water level of Ganga in Atrauli tehsil of Aligarh and Yamuna river in Khair tehsil has reached near the danger mark. Due to which special monitoring has been increased in about 26 villages on the banks of both the rivers. While Ganga passes through Sankra village of Dado area, Yamuna is passing through Hamidpur bridge in Tappal. The residents living around it are worried.

The water level is still below the danger mark

However, the water level of both the rivers is still below the danger mark. But the district administration has become alert and has been asked to monitor the water level of both the rivers for 24 hours. At the same time, flood posts have also been activated. The disaster management team has also been asked to remain active in the affected areas on the banks of both the rivers, the district administration has also made announcements regarding the danger of flood in all the villages on the banks of both the rivers. ADM Finance and Revenue Meenu Rana told that vigilance regarding flood is increasing. Along with the control room, monitoring has been increased at the flood posts. The people of the flood-affected villages have been alerted. The same water level of Ganga and Jamuna is being monitored.

