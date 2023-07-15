Water level of Jamuna broke record in Delhi, 2.40 lakh hectare crop wasted in Punjab

Due to the flood in North India, the life of the people everywhere is disturbed. Delhi and Punjab The flood has broken all the records. Due to incessant rains in Punjab for the past several days, there is a possibility of destruction of paddy crop of about 2.40 lakh hectares due to floods. On the other hand, Delhi flood finally proved that the consequences of tampering with nature are very serious. It is recorded in the history that the river Yamuna was once Gujarati adjacent to the Red Fort, but now there are houses and big roads. The history of making Delhi the capital and building the Red Fort is also very interesting. Historians say that when the capital was moved from Agra to Delhi, there were two options – one was Lahore and the other was Delhi, but because of Yamuna, Delhi became the first choice.

The flood in the capital Delhi broke the record of 45 years.

The flood in the capital Delhi has broken the record of 45 years. In the flood of 1978, the water level of Jamuna had reached 207.49 meters, while on Wednesday the water level of Jamuna was seen at 207.81. The situation became like calling an emergency meeting. The Yamuna’s warning level in the capital is 204.50 meters and the danger level is 205.33 meters. The level of Yamuna reached 207.11 meters in 2010 and 207.32 meters in 2013.

There were many major floods in Delhi after the year 1900.

After the year 1900, there were many big floods in Delhi. In 1924, 1947, 1976, 1978, 1988, 1995, 2010, 2013 all areas of Delhi were flooded with flood water. Now in 2023 the water level of Yamuna has broken the record of 1978. According to research, the analysis from 1963 to 2010 shows that the trend of floods in Delhi increases in September and there are signs of decrease in floods in July.

Many rivers including Sutlej, Beas, Ravi and Ghaggar are in spate in Punjab

On the other hand, if we talk about Punjab, due to continuous rains, many rivers including Sutlej, Beas, Ravi and Ghaggar are in spate in Punjab. When there is a breach in the embankment of these rivers and canals, the villages get flooded. For example, a breach in the Sutlej river has flooded villages in Jalandhar.

water entered many villages

Due to the spate of Sutlej river on Monday, water entered Punjab Police Academy in Jalandhar, Phillaur and many villages had to be evacuated. In Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur and Nawashahar districts, several incidents of water-logging were reported in villages, highways and link roads located on the embankments of Sutlej and Beas and its drains. Similarly, in Patiala district, many villages were submerged due to the overflow of Ghaggar river.

Flood affected people shifted to safer places

Members of the rescue team take flood-affected people to a safer place after the Badi river overflowed following incessant rains, in Patiala, Monday, July 10, 2023.Rescue members carry people to a safer place, in Patiala, Monday, July 10, 2023. After incessant rains, the flood-affected people were taken to a safe place after the flood of the river Badi. Local flooding has also occurred due to the blockage of drains and siphons due to record rains over the past three days

Punjab government will compensate each pie – Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Friday that his government would compensate every penny for the damage caused by the severe floods in the state. A special ‘Girdawari’ (survey to assess the damage) will be conducted to assess the damage caused to crops, houses and others due to heavy rains in the state. There was heavy rain in Punjab earlier this week. According to a release, Mann visited Nihal Lavera village to oversee the relief work in the affected areas. Mann said that detailed instructions have been issued to the Deputy Commissioners to carry out ‘Girdawari’ immediately in the rain-affected areas to ascertain the damage to crops, houses, animals and other kind on priority basis.

2.40 lakh hectare paddy crop wasted

Due to incessant rains in Punjab for the past several days, there is a possibility of destruction of paddy crop of about 2.40 lakh hectares due to floods. A senior official gave this information on Friday. “Due to the rains, paddy crop has been affected in 2.40 lakh hectare area and out of this, over 83,000 hectare will be re-sown,” the official said. He told that paddy crop has been damaged mainly in Patiala, Sangrur, Mohali, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Fatehgarh Sahib districts. The official said that paddy nurseries would be provided to the farmers for replanting the crop and they would be encouraged to sow PR 126 variety of paddy and basmati. He told that a special Girdawari will be conducted to make an accurate assessment of crop loss. Paddy is grown in an area of ​​more than 30 lakh hectares in Punjab. It is a Kharif crop.

