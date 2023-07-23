Water released from Chhattisgarh Barrage, the water level of Hirakud Dam increased, a gate was opened

Before the formation of a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, water was released from the barrage in Chhattisgarh, then in Odisha Hirakud Dam Even on Sunday, for the first time in the season, the flood water had to be released. Hirakud forest is in Sambalpur district of Odisha. The authorities have released flood water in Mahanadi for the first time this season. Due to continuous increase in the water level of the reservoir, water was released.

Hirakud’s water level was rising continuously

Due to heavy rains in the upper reaches of Mahanadi, the water level in Hirakud reservoir was continuously increasing. Meanwhile, neighboring states Chhattisgarh Some barrage officials released the flood water, which came into the Hirakud reservoir. Due to this, the water level in the reservoir had reached 613 feet as against the maximum limit of 630 feet.

four more gates will be opened

Officials said that the flood water was first released from gate number seven of the dam at 9 am. After this, four more gates will be opened in a phased manner. Due to the release of water, the water level of Mahanadi and its tributaries will increase. The Odisha government has issued an alert for the districts connected to the lower stream of Mahanadi, warning people not to go into the river, as there may be a sudden rise in the water level of the river due to the release of water.

Low pressure area forming in Bay of Bengal near Odisha, yellow alert for thunderstorm with rain in Jharkhand

Hirakud Dam has 98 gates

There are 98 gates to release flood water in Hirakud Dam. The India Meteorological Department has predicted rain for the next four days in the state amid the possibility of a fresh low pressure area forming over Odisha on July 24.

Odisha: In four hours of rain, the entire city water-water, open pole of the municipality, water entered the houses