Water sports started in Digghi Talab of Darbhanga, tourists will be able to enjoy these sports along with boating

There are many big ponds in Darbhanga, which is called the city of ponds. Harahi, Gangasagar, Digghi etc. are prominent in this. Water sports have been started in Digghi Talab from Wednesday. Along with this, tourists will be able to enjoy boating, parasailing, water scooter etc. here. Rescue team will be stationed here to deal with any untoward incident or accident. On the occasion of the inauguration of boating in Digghi Talab on Wednesday, DM Rakesh Roshan said that it would prove useful for the people. With this, Darbhanga will get a special identity on the tourism map.

Municipal corporation is working for beautification of ponds

DM said that when there is activity in water, then oxygen is available in it. Oxygen is very beneficial for aquatic organisms. This increases the quality of water. The DM said that the Urban Development and Housing Department has put the beautification of Harahi, Digghi and Gangasagar ponds in the priority list. Approval has been received for the work. Municipal Corporation is working on this.

Ponds will be beautified with 168 crores – MLA

City MLA Sanjay Saraogi said that due to his efforts for the beautification of all the three ponds, the DPR of Rs 168 crore was prepared by the Bangalore agency. Two and a half crore rupees have been given for this. It is said that a ghat or a path-way will be built with this amount.

Special care should be taken on security and fees – Mayor

Mayor Anjum Ara said that boating is a better medium of entertainment with the family. The mayor asked the operator to take special care of security and fees. Deputy Mayor Nazia Hasan said that this type of arrangement is seen on going out. Now people from outside will be able to come here for voting. Gradually, this facility will be seen in other ponds as well.

These people enjoyed boating

Before this, MLA Sanjay Saraogi, Mayor Anjum Ara etc. inaugurated boating by cutting ribbon. DM, MLA, Mayor, Deputy Mayor Nazia Hasan etc. also enjoyed boating.

Municipal Commissioner Kumar Gaurav, Sub-Commissioner Sudhanshu Kumar, City Manager Azhar Hussain, AE Saud Alam, JE Jitendra Kumar, Health Incharge cum Zone Incharge Shyam Das, Zone Incharge Gautam Ram, Assistant Zone Incharge Rakesh Kumar etc. besides former mayor cum ward on the occasion. Councilors of 16, Gaudi Paswan, Naveen Sinha, Shankar Prasad Jaiswal, Shatrughan Prasad, Firdaus Jahan, Vishwapati Mishra, Shivshankar Sinha, Ravi Kumar, Jitendra Kumar, Prabhat Kumar, Sundaram Kumar, Rajan Jha etc. were present.

